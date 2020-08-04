IDPH: 1,471 new COVID-19 cases; 19 additional deaths

Coronavirus
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 19 additional deaths.

In a news release, officials said there are a total of 184,712 COVID-19 cases, including 7,545 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28-August 3 is 3.9%.”

As of Monday night, officials said 1,496 people in Illinois with the virus were in the hospital. Of those patients, 365 were in the ICU and 125 were on ventilators.

