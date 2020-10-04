IDPH: 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Sunday the state has reached a total of 8,791 deaths from coronavirus.

A press release from (IDPH) said 1,453 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, in addition to 17 deaths.

In Cook County, four women and seven men died with the virus. In Monroe County, two men died.

One death each was reported in the counties of DeKalb, DuPage, Will and Williamson.

IDPH has recorded 301,541 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The initial positivity rate for the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 3. was 3.3%. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories processed 51,656 specimens for testing. A total of 5,886,418 samples have screened in Illinois.

As of Sunday night, 1,521 were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 384 patients were in intensive care units and 140 were on ventilators.