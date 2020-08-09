IDPH: 1,382 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday seven residents of Cook County and one from Pulaski County have died of coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also confirmed Sunday 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total reported case count to 194,080. It said 7,636 have died in Illinois.

Over the last 24 hours, laboratories reported 41,354 specimens for a total of 3,073,988. The initial seven-day positivity rate between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8 in Illinois was 4.1%.

As of Sunday night, 1,488 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. They include 322 patients in intensive care units and 114 using ventilators.