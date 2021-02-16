IDPH: 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 1,348 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported plus 32 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,164,922 cases and 20,034 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 46,630 tested specimens for a total of 17,270,877.

As of Monday night, 1,726 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 9–15, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 9–15, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of doses of 2,029,675 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875.

A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses. On Monday, 40,354 doses were administered.

“Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days.”