IDPH: 1,317 new COVID-19 cases; 25 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,317 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 25 additional deaths.

Officials said there are a total of 151,767 COVID-19 cases, including 7,144 deaths, in 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,987 specimens for a total of 1,911,743.

As of Thursday night, 1,436 Illinois residents with the virus were reported to be in the hospital.

According to the IDPH website, the current recovery rate is 94 percent.