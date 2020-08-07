IDPH: 13 counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 13 counties throughout the state that are at a “warning” level.

In a news release, officials said those counties include: Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago. They said these counties saw cases or outbreaks “associated with businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings, and out of state travel.”

Additionally, they said cases among families in large households as well as students returning to universities are also causing case increases in several communities. “Many students are not wearing face coverings or social distancing and are gathering in large groups and at bars.”

There are several factors that go in to establishing if a county is at a warning level. Some of those include having more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, clusters and more. For more information on warning level indicators, click here.