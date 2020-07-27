IDPH: 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Monday 1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 18 additional deaths.

Twelve of the deaths were reported in Cook County. Two were reported in DuPage County, one in Peoria County, and three in Winnebago County.

The total number of cases reported in the state has climbed to 172,655 cases, according to the latest press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The release added 7,416 have died in 102 counties in Illinois. Ages of cases ranged from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,542,134. The initial state-wide positivity rate of COVID-19 cases from July 20 – July 26 was 3.8%.

As of Sunday night, 1,417 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 250 patients in intensive care units, and 124 patients using ventilators.

The release also stated IPHD reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”