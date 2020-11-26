IDPH: 12,022 new COVID-19 cases, 131 additional deahts reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday, as well as 131 additional deaths.

A press release from IDPH listed 22 fatal cases in the following central Illinois counties:

Cass County: A woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s.

Champaign County: A man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s.

DeWitt County: A woman in her 70s.

Effingham County: A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Ford County: A woman in her 90s.

Iroquois County: A woman in her 80s.

Macon County: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Mason County: A woman in her 70s.

Morgan County: A man in his 80s.

Sangamon County: A man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, and two women in their 90s.

Shelby County: A woman in her 60s.

Vermilion County: A man in his 80s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 697,489 COVID-19 cases and 11,963 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories tested 107,556 specimens for a total 10,212,093.

As of Wednesday night, 6,032 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 1,224 patients with the virus were in intensive care units and 724 patients were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate for the week of Nov. 19 – 25 was 10.3%. The initial test positivity rate for that same week was 12.0%.