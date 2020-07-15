IDPH: 1,187 new COVID-19 cases; 8 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,187 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including eight additional deaths.

Officials said there are a total of 156,693 COVID-19 cases, including 7,226 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601.

They said as of Tuesday night, there are 1,454 Illinois residents with the virus that are in the hospital. Of those patients, 324 were in the ICU and 130 were on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, the recovery rate is 94 percent, according to the IDPH website.

