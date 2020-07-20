IDPH: 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Monday 1,173 new positive cases of COVID-19, as well as six additional deaths.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) stated the following counties reported COVID-related deaths:

Cass County – A woman in her 90s.

Cook County – A woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s

DuPage County – A man in his 70s.

Peoria County – A woman over 100-years-old.

Will County – A woman in her 50s.

IDPH has recoreded a total of 162,748 cases of the virus, and 7,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Ages of cases ranged from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 34,598 specimens for a total of 2,279,109. The release added the preliminary positivity rate for the week of July 13 – July 19 was 3%.

As of Sunday night, 1,410 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, including 308 patients who were in intensive care units. Of those, 133 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

The release also stated IPHD will report both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website, per guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”