IDPH: 11 deaths, 1,992 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday that Illinois has reached a total of 233,355 reported cases of coronavirus, along with 8,019 confirmed deaths.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the following 11 people were the latest COVID-related deaths reported in the state:

  • Bureau County: A man in his 70s.
  • Cook County: A woman in her 30s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 60s, and two women in their 70s.
  • Lake County: A woman in her 80s.
  • Madison County: A woman in her 70s.

IDPH also said 1,992 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over the past day, laboratories have reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782. 

Between Aug. 23 – and Aug. 29, the one week positivity rate was 4.2%.

As of last night, 1,472 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois.  Of those, 328 patients were in intensive care units and 155 patients were using ventilators.

