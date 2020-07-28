IDPH: 1,076 new COVID-19 cases; 30 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 30 additional deaths.

In a release, officials said a Champaign County man in his 70s was listed as one of the 30 deaths announced Tuesday.

There are a total of 173,731 COVID-19 cases, including 7,446 deaths, across 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465.

As of Monday night, officials said 1,383 Illinois residents with the virus were reported to be in the hospital. Of those patients, 329 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.