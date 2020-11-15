IDPH: 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 additional deaths reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday over 9 million coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

IDPH said in a press release 10,631 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported, as well as 72 additional deaths.

Fatal cases listed in central Illinois include:

  • Effingham County: A woman in her 90s.
  • Iroquois County: A woman in her 60s.
  • Macon County: A man in his 80s.
  • Macoupin County: A man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s.
  • Marion County: A man in his 80s and two men in their 90s.
  • Moultrie County: A man in his 70s.
  • Sangamon County: A woman in her 70s.

A total of 573,616 cases have been reported in Illinois; 10,742 have died.

Over the past day, laboratories processed 84,831 specimens for testing for a total of 9,070,841. 

The preliminary case positivity rate from Nov. 8-14 was 12.8%; the test positivity rate for that same week was 14.8%.

As of Saturday night, 5,474 were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,045 patients with the virus were in intensive care units (ICU) and 490 were on ventilators. 

Since Saturday, the number of hospitalizations went up by 59 in the state — and the count of ICU patients increased by 27.

The number of patients using ventilators dropped by nine.

