IDPH: 1,018 new COVID-19 cases; 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,018 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 20 additional deaths.

Officials said there are a total of 150,450 COVID-19 cases, including 7,119 deaths, in 102 Illinois counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,180 specimens for a total of 1,878,756.

Officials said as of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in the state are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 317 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.

According to the IDPH website, the current recovery rate is 94 percent.