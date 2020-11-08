IDPH: 10,009 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting nearly 11,000 deaths from coronavirus.

A Sunday press release from IDPH says 10,009 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, along with 42 additional deaths.

The following fatal cases were reported in central Illinois counties:

Champaign County: A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

Macon County: A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.

Moultrie County: A woman in her 90s.

Vermilion County: A man in his 80s.

IDPH is tracking a total of 487,987 positive cases of the virus and 10,196 deaths. It adds laboratories in the state have tested 90,757 specimens for a total of 8,404,304.

As of Saturday night, 4,303 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 833 were in intensive care units and 368 were on ventilators.

The initial one-week case positivity rate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 was 10.6%. That number is calculated using total cases of total tests.

The initial one-week test positivity rate from Nov. 1. to Nov 7 was 12%. That number is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture,” says IDPH. ” Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.”

