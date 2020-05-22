IDES notifies PUA unemployment claimants about system glitch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is notifying unemployment claimants who may have had their information “unintentionally viewed by a single claimant.”

In a release, officials said this comes after there was a glitch in the system built for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). They said the claimant “immediately reported the issue within the PUA system.” They also said records confirmed no other people viewed claimant information. This information could have included names, social security numbers and street addresses. Officials said they believe the person “unintentionally viewed the information of a handful of other claimants.” They do not believe that information has been or will be improperly used.

IDES said they will be notifying 32,483 claimants whose information could have been viewed. They said the individuals that receive a notice will have an option to enroll in 12 months of free credit monitoring.