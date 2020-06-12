Hospitals loosen visitor restrictions after drop in cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Hospitals in central Illinois are loosening restrictions for how many visitors can come into visit patients.

Both HSHS and Memorial health systems did not allow visitors since March because of the pandemic.

But as case numbers in the region have dropped, they decided to allow a limited number of visitors.

In most cases, patients are allowed one visitor, and for pediatric patients, both parents are allowed in the door.

“As the state has opened up, we too are responding, and we want our patients to be able to have someone there,” President and CEO of HSHS St. John’s Jon Rozenfeld said. “and we do agree that having a loved one there is good for the patient and good for the well being of the individuals”

Representatives from HSHS hope that by allowing patients to have that support in the building, it will give people the confidence they need to go in for elective procedures, which have been allowed since May.

For full details on visitor guidelines for the two hospitals, click below.

Other hospitals in Central Illinois are also looking at scaling back some restrictions, but are still being cautious moving forward.