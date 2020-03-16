Hospital using “triage units” for patients

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Both President Trump and Governor Pritzker say it is important hospitals set up extra space to screen patients as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Medical facilities in Champaign County are taking that advice.

With one confirmed case of the virus in Champaign County, Carle Hospital in Urbana says it’s important to make sure its facilities stay safe for staff and patients. It set up a triage unit outside their emergency department. Nobody can get inside the emergency room without being screened first.

“Inside the front door, there’s people that are asking, ‘Do you have have a cough? Do you have a fever?’ If you do, we ask you to put a mask on, and you’re brought out [to the tent] if you have respiratory symptoms,” says Carle Emergency Department Director Allen Rinehart.

The inside of the tent is staffed with doctors and nurses treating patients who have respiratory illnesses.

“We need more space to provide that treatment. And as much as possible, we would like to segregate people that have respiratory illness from the other people that have…the normal medical emergencies,” says Rinehart.

He also says they are using the triage tent 7 days a week during peak hours. If your respiratory illness isn’t too serious, doctors discharge you from the tent and give you medical advice to recover at home.

Carle says it also has similar triage units at its clinic on Curtis Road in Champaign. The Carle Emergency Department in Hoopeston is also doing this.