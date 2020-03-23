Hospital honors health care heroes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle is honoring health care workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital has placed signs up outside entrances saying “Heroes work here” and “Grateful for our team.” The bridge over University Avenue also has signs reminding people to wash their hands in the windows.

Carle is asking its health care workers to highlight the work they do with pictures, using the hashtag #CarleCares.

Thank you to all of our incredible employees who care for our community every day. Look for signs of thanks to our Carle heroes. Employees, post your selfies and team photos and tag them with #CarleCares. pic.twitter.com/Xi4bYWe3tQ — Carle (@Carle_org) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, state leaders are asking Illinoisans to do their part to help health care workers. A Stay at Home order went into effect on Saturday. Under the order, people should only leave home for health and safety reasons, to pick up supplies or services that are essential, head to work (if that workplace is deemed essential) and to get fresh air while still maintaining social distance from others.