Horace Mann helps area children during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One company based in the city is giving back to their community twice over.

Horace Mann Insurance Company is making sure children in the city are fed during the pandemic. They are using a $60,000 grant to donate to two groups that are relying heavily on food services right now.

The insurance company received a COVID-19 relief grant from FHLB Bank-Chicago. They are giving $40,000 to the Central Illinois Food Bank.

The food bank will use the money to partner with Nelson’s Catering to provide 2,400 frozen meals to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

The company will give $20,000 to the Springfield Public Schools Foundation.Superintendent Jennifer Gill said they plan to use the money to help ensure students have the technology they need to thrive. “What we wanted to do is to allow teachers to write for grants that might request technology or it also might request supplies and support for students at home in new and creative ways. So, we are leaving it open to some innovation from our educators and we are always appreciative of Horace Mann,” said Gill.

Company leaders said giving back to children in the area is important to them as they were founded by two Springfield teachers in the 1940s.