Hitting the produce and vitamin department to boost immunity

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You have been hearing and seeing a lot of the advice, steps and precautions pertaining to handling coronavirus from a public health perspective. However, nutritionists said another important way to stop the spread of the illness is to protect yourself, personally.

You need to stop eating junk food, eat lots of fruits and vegetables and exercise. Nutritionists said now is a more important time to keep your physical health in check. There is a way you can dig even deeper to find out how you, personally, can make yourself as likely as possible to fight off coronavirus.

There have been large event cancellations, sell-outs of cleaning supplies and health departments preaching personal hygiene. However, Val Prisecaru with Atlas Genetics is encouraging you, yourself, to dig deeper “Our process has always been ‘Don’t worry about what’s outside. Worry about what’s inside and keep your body in an optimal state.'” He said physical health, fitness and diet have never been more important.

To keep your’s in check, genetics could be event more important. “Some genes give you an advantage in certain areas and a disadvantage in other areas. And that’s the same thing with your guy bacteria, and you may not have enough of some other bacteria, and that can help or hurt you,” said Prisecaru.

Genetic tests give people an in-depth genetic map, to help them understand their own body’s strengths and weakness. Fellow nutritionist James Painter said information can help you build up your immune system to better fight off any virus. “For us individually, we have to look at our own immune system and keep our own immune system healthy.” Speaking of viruses, that is what Painter said people have to remember about this one. “If you look at perspective on how dangerous this is, 2 percent of the people die. In each year, tens of thousands of people die from viruses. This one’s a little bit more deadly than those. So it’s important. But to freak out…I mean people go through viruses all the time.” In addition, Prisecaru said “Don’t worry. Don’t panic. If you’re stressed out, don’t stress out, because stress reduces the function of your immune system.”

They said you may be noticing the cleaning supply shelves looking empty, but you should head toward the produce and vitamin department. Some things they recommend loading up on is anything that gives you a good amount of Vitamin C, Zinc and Selenium.