SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk has been canceled because of concerns about the Coronavirus.

The walk was schedule to happen October 4, 2020.

“Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge” has been sponsored by the Sangamon County Historical Society held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield for 17 years.

Cemetery Walk Chair, Mary Alice Davis, said “we plan to bring the walk back in October 2021.”