High school to go fully-remote for one week

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello School District Superintendent Vic Zimmerman announced Sunday their high school will be switching to online-only classes for the week of Oct. 19-23.

He said in a Twitter post the decision was made because of several COVID-19 cases and pending contact tracing, adding that other schools in the district will remain open.

“Please reconsider attending events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without social distancing or masking,” Zimmerman said.