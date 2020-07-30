Helping teachers adjust to eLearning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– While 2020 can present a learning curve for parents and students taking on remote learning , teachers want them to know they aren’t alone in making the adjustment.

The Illinois Online Network (ION) started about 20 years ago and has been at the University of Illinois Springfield for about three years. This year, the programs have seen a record number teachers signing up to take their courses. Executive director Vickie Cook said more than 2,000 teachers have learned from the programs since March. While the programs usually works with teachers in higher education, Cook said they have seen a wider demographic of teachers wanting to know how to better teach online courses.

“Now everyone has been forced to into online, remote, blended types of education. So faculty who didn’t necessarily have the need to learn this type of skill now find themselves in a situation where it’s pretty crucial that they get up to speed pretty quickly,” Cook said.

Teachers who want to learn more about how teach remotely can sign up for the program’s fall term which starts August 24th. ION has also hosted free webinars to help teachers adjust to conditions presented by the pandemic. They are hosting two free webinars on August 6th and 13th for K-12 educators. For more information, visit their website.