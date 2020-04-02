Help during pandemic by volunteering

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You can help your community during the pandemic by volunteering your time.

CUVolunteer.org has created a new COVID-19 Crisis Page. It is a place where people can access a list of opportunities to volunteer from home.

All of the options comply with the social distancing guidelines. “People are feeling isolated and they want to help or are looking for ways to channel pent up energy they may have,” said Beverly Baker, United Way of Champaign County. “So finding ways that are safe to volunteer are wonderful. We all want to be helpful.” There is a long list of organizations you can help like nonprofits, service clubs, healthcare centers and more.