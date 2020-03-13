Health officials warn of online scams

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Moultrie County say a scammer is taking advantage of coronavirus concerns.

The county has not had any confirmed cases yet, but leaders were alerted about a fake link that claimed to lead to an article about a case in the county. They have traced the author to a server outside of the United States.

Now, in addition to reminding people to stay home if they’re sick, wash their hands and avoid large groups, health officials have to spread another warning to be alert for Internet scams.

“Well, it’s painful,” Moultrie County Public Health Services Coordinator Glenda Plunkett says. “It’s painful and we’re trying to protect people in Moultrie County. And one of the things we have to make them aware of is people trying to encroach on that work for ill-gotten means. We don’t want that.”

Plunkett wants to remind people to rely on local and state health departments, as well as the CDC and WHO for the latest coronavirus updates.

“Watch yourself,” she says. “Watch what you click on. Be careful of the links you investigate and use real source.”