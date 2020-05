CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois is on-track as a whole to move into "Phase 3" of Gov. JB Pritzker's five-phase plan to reopen sectors of the state that were shuttered as a resulted of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 10 days remaining under the most recent version of the state's Stay-At-Home order, which is set to expire on May 30. Following that, Pritzker on Tuesday said the state's coronavirus statistics indicate that all regions will be able to move into "Phase 3," which includes the following changes: