Health officials: three additional COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Public Health Administrator for Vermilion County, said Wednesday three people have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said two were a married couple in their 30s and one was in their 20s.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has reported a total of 6,261 negative cases, 67 positive cases, and two COVID-related deaths.

“So far 8.4 percent of Vermilion County residents have been tested, 12.9 percent of Illinois residents, and 10.8 percent of U.S. residents,” Toole said.

On Wednesday, the VCHD posted an update to their Facebook page stating they have 24 active cases — 22 were under home isolation and two were hospitalized. Forty-one cases have been released from isolation.

“Of the 67 positive cases,” the post stated, “seven small groups (four cases, three cases, three cases, two cases, two cases, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.”



“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.”