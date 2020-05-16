Health officials report nursing home worker tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old male employee of a Shelbyville nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday.

In a Saturday press release, Shelby County Emergent Management Agency (SCEMA) Coordinator Jared Rowcliffe said the man was the 13th resident of their county to test positive for the virus. He added the man is an employee of Shelbyville Manor.

“He is currently isolated at his residence and was asymptomatic at the time of testing,” Rowcliffe said. “Seventy-two staff members were negative. Testing at the facility is still ongoing.”

Out of the 12 other COVID-19 cases, the SCEMA Coordinator said nine of them have been released from isolation, one was isolated at their residence, and another was isolated at Shelbyville Manor. One has died, according to Rowcliffe.

No further information about the cases was available Saturday.