Health officials report new COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced Tuesday they have reached 169 reported cases of COVID-19.

It said in a press release a man in his 80s has tested positive for the virus.

“Of the 169 individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases, 149 have recovered and have been released from isolation, zero are hospitalized, 15 remain isolated at home and five have passed away,” the release added. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses.”

As of Friday, 53 cases among either residents or staff were located at long-term care facilities in Iroquois County, according to data published online by the Illinois Department of Public Health.