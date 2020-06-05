Health officials: Illinois cat tests positive for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said a cat in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.
They said the cat tested positive for the virus after getting sick in mid-May. They were in a home with people who also tested positive for COVID-19. IDPH did not say which county the cat lived in.
Officials said this is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois. “There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animals to humans.” However, they advise for you to distance yourself from pets if you are sick.