Health officials: Illinois cat tests positive for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said a cat in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.

They said the cat tested positive for the virus after getting sick in mid-May. They were in a home with people who also tested positive for COVID-19. IDPH did not say which county the cat lived in.

Officials said this is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois. “There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animals to humans.” However, they advise for you to distance yourself from pets if you are sick.