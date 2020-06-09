Health officials confirm three new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) announced Tuesday they received three positive test results for COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday they have three more positive cases to report: a resident in their 80s, one one their 50s, and one in their 30s. The VCHD has recorded a total of 3,234 negative cases and 48 positive cases.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the VCHD said they have nine active cases — six were under home isolation and three were hospitalized. Of the total 48, 38 were released from isolation. One died in late April.

Two small groups (four cases and two cases) were connected by family, the post added. One small group (two cases) was connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) was connected through their workplace.

About four percent of the Vermilion County population has been tested — marking a total of 3,282 screened. Six percent of the population in the United States has been tested for COVID-19.

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries,” continued the VCHD in their Tuesday update on Facebook.

Aunt Martha’s in Danville has continued to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing during the week.

Aunt Martha’s

(877) 692-8686