Health officials confirm 50th COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Thursday a new COVID-19 case in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Thursday case #50 was a resident in their 20s.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) stated they have seven active cases, which included six who were isolated at home and one who was hospitalized.

“We have released 41 individuals from isolation, and two have died,” the post added. “Of the 50 positive cases, three small groups (four cases, three cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.”

A total of 5,231 residents have tested negative for the virus — the VCHD stated that figure accounts for 7.0 percent of the Vermilion County population. By comparison, about 9.2 percent of the United States population have been tested for COVID-19.

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.”