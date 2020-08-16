Health officials confirm 13 new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Macon County announced Sunday they have reached 759 total cases of coronavirus.

The Macon County Health Department said Sunday they had 13 new COVID-19 cases to report. Sixteen of the cases were hospitalized, 344 were isolated at home, 375 have bee released from isolation and 24 have died.



Photo provided.

It also announced that the Illinois Department of Public Health will offer free COVID-testing to the community from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 – Aug. 25 at the Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

No appointment is needed, but masks are required. Tests will be administered via nasal swabs.