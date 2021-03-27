Health officials announce 2,678 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,678 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, including 25 deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Johnson County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Lee County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Monroe Cunty: 1 female 60s

Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

IDPH has reported a total of 1,235,578 cases and 21,228 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 96,175 specimens for a total of 20,068,566. As of Friday night, 1,335 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 115 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases is 3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.4%.

A total of doses of 6,227,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,692,795.

A total of 5,418,211 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 366,675 for long-term care facilities.

On Friday, 136,593 doses were reported administered in Illinois.