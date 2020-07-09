Health district reports 90 COVID-19 new cases; five additional deaths

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths on Wednesday.

For the time period of July 2-8, health officials said there were 90 new COVID-19 cases. Also for that time frame, they said there were five more deaths in Champaign County. Officials said those patients were:

Two men and one woman in their 70s

One man in his 80s

One man in his 90s

Officials said all of the patients had underlying health conditions. There have been a total of 17 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.