Health district reports 90 COVID-19 new cases; five additional deaths

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths on Wednesday.

For the time period of July 2-8, health officials said there were 90 new COVID-19 cases. Also for that time frame, they said there were five more deaths in Champaign County. Officials said those patients were:

  • Two men and one woman in their 70s
  • One man in his 80s
  • One man in his 90s

Officials said all of the patients had underlying health conditions. There have been a total of 17 COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.

