Health departments react to change in CDC testing guidelines

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Local health departments were caught off guard and confused by the Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID-19 testing guidelines. Some said that it directly contradicts the previous federal recommendations during the pandemic.

The CDC is now saying people exposed to COVID-19 who do not have symptoms do not need to be tested. The CDC did not explain why it made the change. However, one interesting thing to note is that key White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was not part of the decision-making process of this because he was in surgery during the guideline discussion.

He said he is concerned about the interpretation of this recommendation and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not a concern. Local health departments in central Illinois share the same apprehension.

Local public health officials are confronting unexpected news during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were surprised to hear that there was even a new recommendation,” said Awais Vaid, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The CDC’s new recommendation says “if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local health officials recommend you take one.” This is a stark contrast to the previous guidelines health departments have stood by.

Vaid believes this is the wrong message to give people during such a critical time. “This is something that we do not agree [with] at all. This is taking us a step back. This is not March of 2020. We are six months into this pandemic, and we have the resources to test a lot of people in this community. Why would be not?” Vaid said there is a reason they continue to recommend people get tested. “A lot of individuals that we are seeing cases are asymptomatic. Unless you test, how are you going to find out if you are positive or not? While you’re asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, before you become positive, you are spreading this to many other people.”

As it has been in the past, people are put in 14-day quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. Doug Toole with the Vermilion County Health Department said regardless if those people get tested, the quarantine should keep the virus from spreading in those cases. “The incubation period can take a while and we find that folks tend to rush out and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I was around someone who tested positive, I have to get tested today.’ Well it can take seven days or so before it’s gonna show up.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services maintains that, above all, people should consult with local health departments and doctors to decide if they need to be tested.