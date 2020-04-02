Health department working hard to prepare for COVID-19

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Local health department officials have a message for residents.

“Should we get a positive case, we want people to know that we have a plan of action,” said Monica Dunn, assistant administrator for the Edgar County Health Department (ECHD).

She said one thing happening in the county is people struggling to understand what is going on. Dunn said they want the public to know the department and multiple emergency response agencies work together to protect residents, reduce the spread of and respond to COVID-19.

“I think it’s important to know our health department is cooperating with other emergency response agencies, the local hospital, and the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency,” said ECHD administrator Janet Mason, “trying to be a unified response team and making sure we are sending out the same messages and we are in communication with each other.”

“Our agency has a core response team,” Dunn said, “that consists of four people. Our administrator, myself, the environmental health director, and the director of nursing. Each one of those core members has an area of responsibility.”

A business owner, a community leader or someone with general questions can call be directed to the right person to provide answers. Some examples of calls they’ve taken include restaurants owners wanting to know how much longer the stay-at-home order will last and when they can reopen. Dunn says business owners have also called to ask about what to do if employees were exposed.

“We have medical and long term care facilities call and want to know how to manage residents who are sick and reduce the spread,” she said. “They let us know if they have an Edgar County resident that is to be tested.”

When a resident is tested, Dunn said, the hospital notifies the local health department, and once those results come in, the health department gets those results immediately.

As of Wednesday morning, a Facebook update stated the county reported 19 total COVID-19 samples submitted for testing. Fifteen returned with negative results and four are still pending.

Dunn said keeping track of who has been tested depends on the healthcare facility doing the test. However, they’re still contacted if a resident meets testing criteria set by the IDPH.

“We work with the state to approve that test and sent that in for testing,” she said. “But, with private testing available now, and many hospitals involved, sometimes they don’t recognize as quickly as they should whether a resident is from our county. We’re all very busy and everything is moving at a quick pace, sometimes the county of residence is overlooked.”

“We are very dependant on healthcare.org to contact us when they have one of our residents.”

“If there were a positive result for an Edgar County resident,” Mason said, “that would come to us immediately regardless of what facility or lab, whereas sometimes we didn’t get all the steps before if they come back negative.”

Mason said their advice would be to assume there are cases. “Because of the tests nationally, we know a lot of people are following protocol, there’s going to be a lot of those people that are not going to get the test.”

“We want to reiterate that it is important our residents follow the governor’s orders to stay at home,” Dunn said, “and when you do have to go out for essential things, to practice social distancing, wash hands, and not touch your face.”

Those things help keep us safe and reduce the spread.”

