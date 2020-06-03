Health department: Two new COVID-19 cases in county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials said there are a total of 131 cases in Coles County, including 16 deaths and four patients hospitalized. There are also 95 people recovering and 16 that have already recovered.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. Those numbers include both residents and employees. The health department wants to note that not all Charleston Rehab employees live in Coles County.