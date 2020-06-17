Health department: Two new COVID-19 cases in county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Officials said the county now has 148 cases, including 17 deaths. Of the total number of cases, 124 have recovered and five are currently recovering.

As of Wednesday, there are 83 confirmed cases associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. Those cases are comprised of both residents and employees. The health department said not all employees live in Coles County.

Additionally, there are two COVID-19 cases associated with Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Those patients are staff members.