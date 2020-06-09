Health department: Three new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department said there were three new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday.

They said this brings the county’s total to 144 cases, including 17 deaths. Of the total number of cases, two are currently in the hospital, 106 have recovered and 19 are recovering.

As of Tuesday, officials said there are 82 COVID-19 cases associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. Those numbers are comprised of both residents and employees. The health department wanted to note not all employees live in Coles County. Additionally, there are two cases at the Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.