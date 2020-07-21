Health department: Six new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Officials said the patients include:

  • One person in their 20s
  • One person in their 40s
  • Two people in their 60s
  • Two people in their 70s

All of the patients, except for one of those in their 60s, is symptomatic. Also, all of the patients are isolating at home except for one of those in their 70s. That patient is isolating out of state.

There is a total of 56 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those total cases, 22 patients have recovered.

This photo shows the Logan County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database.

