LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials said the patients are a symptomatic person in their 30s that is isolated at home and an individual isolated at a residential facility.

Logan County has a total of 240 COVID-19 cases in the county, including one death. Of those total cases, 193 patients have recovered.