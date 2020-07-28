Health department reports three new COVID-19 cases; includes inmate

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Officials said those numbers include an inmate at the Logan Correctional Center. That person is in their 30s. The other patients include two people in their 50s and 60s who are being isolated at home. All three patients are symptomatic.

As of Tuesday, health department officials said there are a total of 69 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 50 patients have recovered.