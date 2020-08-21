Health department reports three new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Officials said those patients include:
- A symptomatic person in their 20s who is isolated at home.
- An asymptomatic individual in their 40s who is at home in isolation.
- One person who is isolating at a residential facility.
Additionally, they also announced 47 additional recoveries.
In total, officials said there are 224 COVID-19 cases in the county, including one death. Of those total cases, 171 patients have recovered.