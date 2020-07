VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The new cases are comprised of one resident in their 40s and two in their 20s.

Officials said there are a total of 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including two deaths. Of those total cases, 50 have been released from isolation and 31 remain isolated at home.