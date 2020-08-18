Health department reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases and nine additional recoveries on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said there were two patients in their 50s and one in their 20s who were isolating at home. An additional patient was isolating in a residential facility.

All of these individuals were symptomatic.

Health officials stated there is a total of 205 COVID-19 cases in the county, including one death. Of those total cases, 97 patients have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

