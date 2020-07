LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported new COVID-19 cases and recoveries.

On Tuesday, officials said the three new cases were two people in their 20s and one in their 40s. All are isolating at home. One of the people in their 20s is asymptomatic.

There are a total of 26 people in the county that tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. Of those total cases, officials said 19 have recovered.