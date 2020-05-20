Health department reports new COVID-19 case

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Heath Department announced a new COVID-19 case.

They said the patient is a 46-year-old woman who lives in Piatt County, but works as a healthcare worker in Champaign County. Currently, she has no signs or symptoms.

Officials said she will isolate herself at home. She could be able come out of isolation on May 31 if she does not show signs or symptoms and is fever-free. Close contacts have been ordered to isolate and monitor for signs/symptoms until June 1. At this time, none of those contacts are showing signs or symptoms.