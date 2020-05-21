Health department reports four new COVID-19 cases at Charleston Rehab

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County Health Department officials reported four new COVID-19 cases at the Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.

They said there are now a total of 53 confirmed cases at the facility. Those numbers include residents and employees. They wanted to note that not all employees live in Coles County.

In the county, officials said there are a total of 96 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths. Of those 96 cases, six are currently hospitalized, 26 recovered and 57 currently recovering.